What’s new:

Board Election concludes at the Annual Members meeting, 7pm on Monday, January 9, 2017, following the board meeting. Revised ballot available here.

Ready to get in front of that camera or microphone? This course will help you prepare: Radio & TV Performance. PDF flyer available here.

KGLP’s Fall 2016 Newsletter is available here and previous newsletters are archived here.

Fall 2016 Membership Campaign premiums and extra gifts are described here.

KGLP’s current weekly Program Schedule is available to download here in PDF format.

Gallup Public Radio supports the Public Media Code of Integrity, a national code which describes a commitment to trust and integrity in public media. The document may be viewed here.

Gallup Public Radio's (KGLP's) Diversity Policy, latest IRS 990 Tax Form and Annual Financial Summary Report (FSR)submitted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

You can help support KGLP just by writing a positive review of Gallup Public Radio at the following link, for "Great Non-Profits": http://greatnonprofits.org/

Gallup Public Radio, Inc.'s board of directors meets next on Monday, January 9, 2017 (the second Monday of each month) from 5:30 pm until at least 7:00 pm in the UNM-Gallup Executive Director’s Conference Room, Gurley Hall, Room 1216-A. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, you may email manager@kglp.org or call 505-863-7626. KGLP’s policy on open meetings is available here.



